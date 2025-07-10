Thank you for Chosing us we hope you will enjoy your order
Antojitos Lokos 702 I Street, Los Banos, CA 93635
FRUIT
sushiLoko
Cucumber wrapped in tamarindo and chammoy with tajin, peanuts and candy.$9.99
MangoPop
Mango with Tajin, Chamoy, Miguelito, chili and lime.$8.99
WatermelonPop
Watermelon on stick wrapped in Candy with Chamoy, Tajin, chili and lime.$7.49
FrutaLoka
Pieces of Frute with Miguelito, Tajin, chili and lime.watermelon,pineapple, jicama,cucumber and mango$9.99
RayaFruta
Grated Fruit with Tajin, Miguelito, chili and lime.$9.99
MEAT
Tacos
Beef, Chicken,Chorizo and al pastor your Choice of meat, cilantro, onion and salsa.$3.25
Burritos
Beef, Chicken ,Chorizo and alpastor your Choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onion and salsa.$9.99
Quesadilla
Beef, Chicken ,Chorizo and alpastor your Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, guacamole, salsa,sour cream , lettuce and pico de gallo$11.99
CrazyFries
Beef, Chicken,Chorizo and alpastor your Choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño and homemade dressing.$14.99
CrazyDog
Bacon wrapped Sausage with pico de Gallo, ketchup, Mayonnaise and homemade dressing.$7.99
CrazyDog con Elote
Bacon wrapped sausage, with pico de Gallo, ketchup, Mayonnaise, homemade dressing and top with corn.$8.99
SuperBurrito
Beef, Chicken,Chorizo and alpastor your Choice of meat, beans, rice, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole,salsa and lettuce$12.99
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of Eggs with chorizo or Eggs with sausage. Beans, potatoes, cheese and salsa.$9.99
Beans and cheese burrito
Just beans and cheese burrito$6.50
Quesobirria$6.50
Tacos pescado
Fish tacos made with corn tortilla cheese,cabbage,pico de gallo and guacamole$4.45
SNACKS
ElotePop
Your choice Corn with mayonesa, lime, hot Cheetos, and cheese Our Corn with mayonesa, lime, cheese and tajin.$6.99
Vaso De Elote
Corn in a cup with mayonesa, lime, tajin, chili, hot Cheetos and nacho cheese or Mexican cheese.$6.49
TostiElote
Tostitos with corn, mayonesa, chili, nacho cheese, lime and jalapeño.$10.49
TostiLoko
Tostitos with cucumber, jicama, mango, cueritos, sausage, peanuts, Mexican candy, chili and lime.$11.99
Chicharron Preparado
Served with mayonesa, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, sausage, cueritos, cilantro, chili and lime.$8.99
Papita Preparadas
served with cucumber, jicama, cueritos, sausage, peanuts, Chili and lime.$11.99
SalchiTacos
Sausage wrap in corn tortilla prepared with ketchup, mayonesa, Chili, mustard, homemade dressing and lime.$14.99
SalchiPulpos
French fries with sausage prepared with mayonesa, ketchup, homemade dressing, mustard, Chili and lime.$14.99
Papas Diabla
Boiled cambray Potatoes and seasoned with spicy sauce.$10.99
PapaSpiral
Prepared with ketchup, mayonesa, Chili and lime.$4.99
Buñuelos$6.50
DESSERT
MiniPanke
Mini Pancakes serve on a plate with Banana, Strawberry, Lecherita, Chocolate and Cajeta.$9.99
Ice Cream Concha
Conchas White, Chocolate and Pink. Prepared with your favorite flavor Ice Cream Chocolate, Vanilla and Coffee. served on top with chocolate and your favorite topping.$6.99
Crepa
Crepa served with Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Strawberry Jelly, and Lecherita.$10.99
CrepaLoka
Crepa served with Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Strawberry Jelly, Lecherita and your choice of Ice Cream (chocolate, vanilla and coffee).$12.99
DRINKS
